Zebulon Police officers arrested John Leatherwood, 37, and Andrea Cobb, 40, after a high-speed chase led them through three counties and ended with a wreck in Fayette County. Further investigation by the ZPD led to the seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine.
[Photo courtesy of the Zebulon Police Department] One pound and four ounces of methamphetamine was seized by Zebulon Police officers as a result of the investigation following a March 18 high-speed chase through Pike, Spalding and Fayette counties.
ZPD seizes pound of meth
