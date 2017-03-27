/Unitedbank
[Photo courtesy of the Zebulon Police Department] One pound and four ounces of methamphetamine was seized by Zebulon Police officers as a result of the investigation following a March 18 high-speed chase through Pike, Spalding and Fayette counties.

ZPD seizes pound of meth

Rachel McDaniel
in Crime and Arrests
Monday, March 27. 2017
Zebulon Police officers arrested John Leatherwood, 37, and Andrea Cobb, 40, after a high-speed chase led them through three counties and ended with a wreck in Fayette County. Further investigation by the ZPD led to the seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine.

