See Fame Jr. March 30, 31 and April 2

Lines and lyrics are learned, dances are choreographed and the music, sound, and lights are ready. The Pike County Elementary School Acting Club will present the musical FAME, Jr. Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 3 p.m. at the Pike Auditorium.
Tickets are available for early purchase at the school. Student and child tickets are $5, adult tickets are $8 and a family ticket (which including parents or legal guardian and immediate children only) is $20.
“Acting provides students an opportunity to shine in so many ways, but it does take commitment, dedication and discipline along with some intestinal fortitude to survive the ups and downs during rehearsals,” said acting club director Patrick Horne “It requires teamwork and trust and builds character … literally. We hope to see you there for this entertaining performance.”
FAME is the story of a group of students as they travel through their years at New York City’s High School of the Performing Arts from 1980 to 1984. Each character lives with some struggle they are attempting to cover up or overcome. Sometimes successful, sometimes not.
There is a cast and crew of 77 students, along with a Props and Set Design Team of 22. Auditions were held in October and immediately following those, rehearsals began.
“These students have worked hard and long hours getting lines, lyrics and dance moves learned and creating set backdrops and props,” said Horne. “They have all done a marvelous job to get to this point of production.”