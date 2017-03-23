Mr. Gregory R. Bell, age 61, of Milner, passed away Tuesday March 21,2017 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Mr. Bell was born September 6, 1955 in Rome, GA to the late Charles L. Bell and Emmie Tucker Bell of Centre, AL.
Mr. Bell was an Army Veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles L. and Emmie Tucker Bell, and by his brother Judson Phillip Bell of Trenton, GA.
Mr. Bell is survived by his children: Charles (Sandra) Bell and Karina (Phillip) Bell; grandson: Mailo Bell; siblings: Bernice Orell Estes of Cedar Bluff, AL, Gerald “Bo” (Judy) Bell of Milner, GA, Charlene (David) Maddox of Centre, AL, and Pam (Billy Joe) Shelton of Ball Play, AL; sister-in-law: Blanche Bell and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Bell will be held at 1:00 PM (Central Time) Saturday March 25, 2017 at Perry Funeral Home which is located at 1611 East Bypass, Centre, AL 35960, with Interment to be held at Cherokee Memory Gardens, Centre, AL.