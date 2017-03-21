Mr. Marion Luke Mercer, age 73 of Zebulon, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Westbury Medical Care.
Mr. Mercer was born on March 4, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Annie Lou Mercer; several siblings. Mr. Mercer was a retired correctional officer with Spalding County with 31 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Mercer; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Cecil Smith; granddaughter and husband, Ariel and Brian Rice; grandson and wife, Michael and Alicia Smith; great grandchildren, Cheyenne Rice, Evonne Smith, Luke Smith; brothers, Chester Mercer, Herbert Mercer; sister, Florence Bohannon; brother-in-law, Jerry Murph and wife Lillian; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Marion Mercer will be on Thursday, March 23, 2017 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Friday, March 24, 2017at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. Pastor Bud Gleaton will officiate. Interment will follow in Westwood Gardens.
Please join his family and friends in honoring the life of Marion Mercer by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the local arrangements.