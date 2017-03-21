/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photos by Anna Bethune] Above left, Andrew Padovano heads home to score during a recent Pirates game. He pitched a winning game against Spalding County last week. Above right, John Austin Sutton catches the ball for an out at first base. He helped the Pirates beat Kendrick in Columbus as he and Padovano both had two hits and combined for five RBIs in the game.

Pirates surge in mid-season

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, March 21. 2017
By Greg Parrott

The Pirates took three wins last week as they handed Kendrick two losses by scores of 12-0 and 15-0. Spalding suffered a loss from the Pirates by a score of 9-4.

The big game was against Spalding as the Pirates were looking for payback in a loss to Spalding on March 2. Pike plated seven runs in the second inning as they plowed through the Jaguars pitching. They scored one in the third and one in the sixth for a 9-4 win. Leading the way at the plate was Coleman Crow as he went three for four and had two RBIs. Taylor Cook was two for four and had one RBI.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter