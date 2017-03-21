By Greg Parrott
The Pirates took three wins last week as they handed Kendrick two losses by scores of 12-0 and 15-0. Spalding suffered a loss from the Pirates by a score of 9-4.
The big game was against Spalding as the Pirates were looking for payback in a loss to Spalding on March 2. Pike plated seven runs in the second inning as they plowed through the Jaguars pitching. They scored one in the third and one in the sixth for a 9-4 win. Leading the way at the plate was Coleman Crow as he went three for four and had two RBIs. Taylor Cook was two for four and had one RBI.
[Photos by Anna Bethune] Above left, Andrew Padovano heads home to score during a recent Pirates game. He pitched a winning game against Spalding County last week. Above right, John Austin Sutton catches the ball for an out at first base. He helped the Pirates beat Kendrick in Columbus as he and Padovano both had two hits and combined for five RBIs in the game.
Pirates surge in mid-season
