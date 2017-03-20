Bookmark contest deadline is Thursday, March 23

In celebration of National Library Week, April 9-15, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon recently announced a bookmark contest. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to design a bookmark to illustrate the summer reading theme: Libraries Build a Better Future.
All entries must be submitted on the form provided by the library.
The entries will be judged together in the following three categories: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade. Ribbons will be awarded to the first, second and third place entries in each age category.
The first place prize-winning design from each age category will be featured on a bookmark to be distributed during National Library Week. In addition, the first place winners will each receive a prize-winning book.
Contest forms are available now at the library and local public schools. Patrons may also download and print the application directly from the J. Joel Edwards Public Library Facebook page. The deadline for entry is Thursday, March 23.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a time to remind the public about the contributions libraries, librarians and library workers make to their community.
“Our library has made great strides in the last couple of years,” said library manager, Rosemary Bunn. “Our services go far beyond the traditional check-out process to include computer and internet assistance, free WiFi, printing and copying availability (both black and white and color), early literacy computers and educational programming,” said Bunn.
In addition to books, Pike’s library now offers DVD checkout, as well as eBook and audiobook downloads.
“Our weekends are also now filled with opportunities for our patrons,” said Library assistant manager Emily Evans. “Do-It-Yourself projects, adult coloring classes and dance instruction are just a few of our weekend highlights.”
All of these programs are free and open to the public.
“The J. Joel Edwards Public Library strives to empower its patrons to initiate positive change, both in their own lives and in the community at large,” adds Bunn.
For more information about the contest, call 770-567-2014 or visit the library during regular business hours Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.