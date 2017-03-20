The Zebulon Police Department made two methamphetamine arrests Saturday, March 18, including arresting two suspects who wrecked after a high-speed chase led officers through three counties. Charles Jones, 23, of Pike County and Nick Fitgihbon, 38, of Clayton County were stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
A traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle later that day, but the driver sped down Williamson-Zebulon Road, through the Freshway parking lot and onto Highway 19 where he drove at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour into Griffin, turning back south on Highway 92 and traveling to Fayette County.
[Photo by Zebulon Police Department] A high-speed chase ended in a wreck after Zebulon Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Two suspects were arrested after leading officers through three counties.
ZPD arrests suspects in high-speed chase
