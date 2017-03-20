/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Zebulon Police Department] A high-speed chase ended in a wreck after Zebulon Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Two suspects were arrested after leading officers through three counties.

ZPD arrests suspects in high-speed chase

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Monday, March 20. 2017
The Zebulon Police Department made two methamphetamine arrests Saturday, March 18, including arresting two suspects who wrecked after a high-speed chase led officers through three counties. Charles Jones, 23, of Pike County and Nick Fitgihbon, 38, of Clayton County were stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

A traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle later that day, but the driver sped down Williamson-Zebulon Road, through the Freshway parking lot and onto Highway 19 where he drove at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour into Griffin, turning back south on Highway 92 and traveling to Fayette County.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter