Paving work ongoing on Highway 109 today

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Friday, March 17. 2017
A paving crew is patching an area of Highway 109 east near Williams Mill Road, delaying traffic slightly.

The crew is resurfacing a portion of the Highway, but it is not yet clear if the entire area will be resurfaced.
