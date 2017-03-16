Millard Patton

Mr. Millard Shelby Patton, age 86, of Williamson, passed away March 15, 2017, at Brightmoor Hospice. He was born in Williamson, son of the late William Shelby Patton and Ethel Biles Patton. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, served during the Korean War. He was stationed at Ft. Knox, KY. He worked for Pepsi for many years, then sold Double Cola, Nugrape and Suncrest out of his own truck and later retired from Coca Cola in 1986. Millard spent his retirement fishing, taking care of animals and working part time at the Cedars and Pines Golf Courses. He enjoyed bowling and loved being with his family. He was a long-time member of Williamson United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all five of his siblings; sisters, Helen Bradley, Hazel Dunn, and Geneva Lynch; brothers, Jerry Patton and Wayne Patton.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Mary Patie Patton; children: Danny Patton, Marie and Mickey Cochran; grandchildren: Kelley Edwards and husband Allen, Kevin Cochran and wife Judy; great-grandchildren: Anna and Andrew Edwards, Christian Faith Durham, Sydney, Bowen and Bailey Cochran; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, March 17, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Fuller and Rev. Rocky Stubbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Williamson United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Williamson United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 83, Williamson, GA 30292 or the Griffin Spalding Humane Society, P.O. Box 758, Experiment, GA 30212.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.