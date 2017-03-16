Mr. Wayne Lee Pilkenton, age 61, of Molena, passed away December 1, 2016, at his home. He grew up in Molena, graduating from Pike County High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Pilkenton.
He is survived by his wife: Cindy Pilkenton; sons: Wayne Lee Pilkenton, Jr., and George Brent Pilkenton; mother: Carolyn Story Pilkenton all of Molena; brother: Bob Pilkenton of Thomaston; sisters: Elaine Dumas and Carol Pilkenton Pettis both of Molena.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1177 Hwy. 109, Molena, GA 30258. Rev. Billy Lawrence and Pastor Mark Harris will officiate.