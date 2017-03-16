/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Wayne Lee Pilkenton

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Thursday, March 16. 2017
Mr. Wayne Lee Pilkenton, age 61, of Molena, passed away December 1, 2016, at his home. He grew up in Molena, graduating from Pike County High School. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Monroe Pilkenton.

He is survived by his wife: Cindy Pilkenton; sons: Wayne Lee Pilkenton, Jr., and George Brent Pilkenton; mother: Carolyn Story Pilkenton all of Molena; brother: Bob Pilkenton of Thomaston; sisters: Elaine Dumas and Carol Pilkenton Pettis both of Molena.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1177 Hwy. 109, Molena, GA 30258. Rev. Billy Lawrence and Pastor Mark Harris will officiate.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter