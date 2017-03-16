Soccer night a success

Both the Pirates and the Lady Pirates dominated their opponents during Community Night Friday, March 10 as recreation soccer players took the field for scrimmage games between half times.
Pirates run rule two in a row
By Jim Asher
The Pirates hosted the Jackson Red Devils in a region match at Pike County Stadium Friday, March 10 and, for the second game in a row, the Pirates ended the match early due to the Mercy Rule.
With just five minutes gone in the first half, Christopher Asher fired a long-range free kick that went through the Jackson goalkeeper’s hands and to the foot of Davis York, who poked it across the line for the opening tally. Eight minutes later, Asher penetrated deep into the Red Devils’ defensive third before sliding a cross into the 6-yard box that Blake Webb slotted home to make the score 2-0.
In the 15th minute, Webb earned a foul in the box, setting up a penalty kick that he easily converted to push the Pike County advantage to 3-0. Just three minutes later, Noah Hendrix gathered the first of his two goals with an unassisted effort after sidestepping a defender to fire a shot from 16 yards away. A minute later, Dustin Way entered the scoring book after stealing the ball from a Jackson attacker and slotting a pass to Noah Buice. Buice was forced off the ball in the Jackson goal box but a bad clearance by a Red Devils defender fell to Way who put the ball into the net from 5 yards out. With the score at 5-0, the Pirates added to the tally with their sixth goal two minutes later as York notched his second of the match following a double assist from Josh Epton and Webb that set up a seven yard shot to the far post. With just two minutes left in the first half, the Pirates insured a shortened game when Hendrix’s second unassisted goal pushed the score to 7-0.
Coming out of the half-time break, the Pirates were relentless in their pressure, pushing the Red Devils defense further and further back into their defensive third. Five minutes in, York struck again, jumping high to put a header into the back of the net off a Webb corner kick. Just one minute later, the York-Webb combination struck again when York ran onto another Webb corner kick, poking the ball across the line at the back post for a 9-0 lead. The Pirates pressed hard to end the game, earning a couple of offsides calls before York stepped up as the set-up person. Pushing through from the defensive end, York outpaced a Jackson midfielder as he raced forward with the ball. Looking up and seeing players making runs, York chipped a ball across the back of the Jackson defense that Asher read perfectly. Running into the Red Devils goal box, he was able to get a toe to the ball a fraction of a second before being hit by the on-rushing goalkeeper. The shot scooted past the keeper and into the net as Asher and the Pirates celebrated another quality win.
The win pushes the Pirates’ season record to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the region.
They faced East Coweta on Tuesday, March 14, before traveling to Macon for a match against region foe Rutland. The boys will then take a week off before traveling to Mary Persons on March 28 and Kendrick High School in Columbus on March 31.
Lady Pirates mercy rule Central Macon and Lady Red Devils
During Community Night Friday, March 10, soccer players and fans of all ages packed the stadium and were treated to a high-paced and dominating game from the Lady Pirates. They beat the Jackson Lady Red Devils 10-0.
The Lady Pirates faced Central Macon in their second region game March 3. The Lady Pirates started strong in region play as they secured a 10-0 win over the Lady Chargers. Their overall record now stands at 4-1-0, with a region record of 2-0-0.
Brooke Biggs earned the Lady Pirates their first two goals and Kelsey Smith rang in another to give the ladies a 3-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, the Lady Pirates dominated the field, starting with a cross from Abby Cox which was tapped in by Shelbie Bohensky. The scoring didn’t stop there as goals were then scored by Haley Jones, Abby Cox, Anna Grace Cox, Paige Woods, Samantha Keel and Aden O’Steen.