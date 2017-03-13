Carolyn Eisner

Mrs. Carolyn Bennett Eisner, age 90, of Griffin, passed away March 10, 2017, at Eternal Hope Hospice, The Hope House in Griffin. She was born in Pike County, daughter of the late Sheriff John C. Bennett and Ella Griffin Bennett. She graduated from Pike County High School where she excelled in basketball and tennis. She and two of her sisters, Martha Crayton and Ruth Hasche, were known as the “Bennett Girls” on the basketball court. After high school, Carolyn played minor league basketball. She loved life and trips to the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters and a brother: Sally Culbreth, Annie Black, Virgil Bennett, Josie Puckett, Mildred McLeRoy, Ruth Hasche and Martha Crayton.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Diane and Sonny Willis of Leesburg, Leslie and Troy Kennedy of Griffin and Barry Thornton; grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer and Donnie Bryant, Shannon and Ronnie Roland, Ramsey and Jenna Skrine and Blake and Marianna Skrine; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 13, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Eternal Hope Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eternal Hope Hospice, 723 W. Taylor St., Griffin, GA 30223.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.