Jean Hubbard

Mrs. Barbara Jean Fox Hubbard, age 80, of Williamson, passed away March 9, 2017. She grew up in Griffin, daughter of the late John Clay Fox and Estelle English Fox. After she graduated from Griffin High School, she moved to Pike County. She worked at American Mills for 20+ years where she made many life long friends. After retiring, she enjoyed raising her grandkids and sewing. She loved the Lord.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Hutchison, and her husband of 33 years, David Allen ”Butch” Hubbard, sisters, Nell Joiner, Doris McLean and Katherine Fox, and brother, Thomas Fox.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Chris and Loretta Hutchison of Griffin, Pam Garner of Zebulon and Debbie and Ed Penland of Pike County; grandchildren and their spouses: Christina and Shane Howell, Kristy and Brian Wimpey, Amanda Garner, Abby Garner, Candice Stephens and David Penland; great-grandchildren: Trey Howell, Hannah Howell and Kaden Stephens; great-great-granddaughter: Willow Wimpey; sister: Faye Wilson of Griffin; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, March 11, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Mr. Ed Penland and Rev. Fred Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens in Griffin.
