Mr. Lowell Hulon Minter, age 88, of Zebulon, passed away March 5, 2017. He was born in Molena, son of the late Hammond Minter and Irene Bridges Minter. Mr. Minter was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War, and a Sergeant with the Military Police. He worked as a Ramp Supervisor for Eastern Airlines for 32 years before retiring. Lowell enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, fishing and repairing lawnmowers. He was a member of American Legion, Post #197 in Zebulon, and attended Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene in Molena.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Wade Minter, brother, Leon Minter, sisters, Opal Smith, Martha Stewart and Betty Mann, son-in-law: Ronald Summers.
He is survived by his children: Greg Minter, Vicki Summers, David Minter, and Mark Minter; brother: Larry Minter, sister: Shirley Stewart, sisters-in-law: Grace Minter, and Hallene Minter; special friend: Tonya Blount; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m., at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery, 422 Smyrna Church Road, Molena, GA 30258. Rev. James D. Wilson will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.