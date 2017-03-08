Callie Pryor

Mrs. Callie Bottoms Pryor, age 94, of Hollonville, passed away March 5, 2017, at Brightmoor Nursing Center. She was born on April 15, 1922, daughter of the late James Oliver Bottoms and Lorene Biles Bottoms. She was a homemaker who was known for her cooking and baking. She liked to garden and loved taking care of her home and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Lanier “Bay” Pryor, her daughter, Pamela Babcock, sister, Frances Doster, and brother, J.D. Bottoms.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jimmy and Becky Pryor of Zebulon, Kenny and Mary Pryor, Brenda and Neal Caraway, Joe and Debbie Pryor all of Hollonville, and Lynn and Bonnie Hubbard of Williamson; grandchildren and their spouses: Mitchell and Nan Pryor, Randy Pryor, Steve and Tracie Pryor, Jason Pryor, Laraine Fink, Joey and Laura Caraway, Jamie and Chris McCook, Danny and Kim Hubbard, Brian and Michelle Hubbard; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, March 9, from 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pitts officiating. Burial will be held in the Hollonville Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hollonville Community Cemetery, 4997 Hollonville Road, Williamson, GA 30292.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.