Mr. Lloyd Edward (Ed) Lynch, age 81 of Williamson, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Lynch was born September 2, 1935. He is preceded in death by parents, Montie Ray and Orpha Armentrout Lynch. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Harvest Baptist Tabernacle in Jonesboro. He was retired from the FAA after 30 years of service. Mr. Lynch has been a preacher of the gospel for over 40 years.
Survivors include; wife of 57 years, Rubie S. (Sandy) Lynch; children, Mike Lynch (Cheryl) Darlene McLendon (Julian), Rebekah Robinson ( Kevin), Rachel Wilson (Corbett), Jonathan Lynch (Kendra); grandchildren, Bobbi (Lynch) Gingrich, Michael Lynch, Julian McLendon III, Jessica McLendon, Cherish Glover, Hannah Lynch, Caleb Lynch, Seth Lynch, Sarah Lynch; brother, Clayton Exel Lynch ( Rebecca); sisters, Alberta Dyer, Luvada Mathis ( Ed), Agnes Stewart; sisters-in-law, Sandy Lynch, Mary Lou Lynch, Betty Lynch; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Ed Lynch will be on Monday, March 6, 2017 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home (Griffin). A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 11:00am Harvest Baptist Tabernacle, 1974 Walt Stephen Rd, Jonesboro, Georgia 30236. Dr. Joe Arthur will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery (Griffin) with military honors. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu contribution may be made to the Beams Ministry of Harvest Baptist Tabernacle, 1974 Walt Stephens Rd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 in memory of Mr. Lynch.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Ed Lynch by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.