Mr. Johnny Keith Legg, age 61, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at his residence in Thomaston.
Mr. Legg was born in Pike County to the late William Douglas and Laura Christine Legg. He was a machinist for TDK, member of Vega Community Church and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Charles F. Adams.
He is survived by his mother, Laura "Christine" Adams of Meansville; daughter, Laura Ann (Ryan) Adams of Zebulon; sons, Joseph Kyle (Kristy) Legg of Molena and Brandon Keith (Theresa) Legg of Griffin; brother, Terry (Karen) Adams of Meansville; grandchildren, Taylor Adams, Claire Adams, Jackson Adams, Joseph Adams, Charlotte Adams, Vera Adams, Jude Adams, Harrison Adams and Erika Legg.
Funeral service for Mr. Legg will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
