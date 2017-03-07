/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Laura York] Joshua DeMarco moves the ball up the field during a recent win. The Pirates are undefeated for the season with a 5-0 record and 2-0 region record. They will play against a region foe at an away match Thursday, March 14.

Pirates dominate Chargers, remain undefeated

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, March 7. 2017
By Jim Asher

The Pirates traveled to Macon for a region contest with the Central Macon Chargers on Friday, March 3. From the opening whistle, the Pirates held the upper hand as they dominated possession and dictated the pace of play. Pike opened the scoring in the second minute when Christopher Asher sent a ball over the top of the defense that Noah Buice finished with a shot through the goalkeeper’s hands. Just four minutes later, Buice was the dealer when he played a ball through that Blake Webb slotted past the Charger’s goalkeeper.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter