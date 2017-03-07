By Jim Asher
The Pirates traveled to Macon for a region contest with the Central Macon Chargers on Friday, March 3. From the opening whistle, the Pirates held the upper hand as they dominated possession and dictated the pace of play. Pike opened the scoring in the second minute when Christopher Asher sent a ball over the top of the defense that Noah Buice finished with a shot through the goalkeeper’s hands. Just four minutes later, Buice was the dealer when he played a ball through that Blake Webb slotted past the Charger’s goalkeeper.
[Photo by Laura York] Joshua DeMarco moves the ball up the field during a recent win. The Pirates are undefeated for the season with a 5-0 record and 2-0 region record. They will play against a region foe at an away match Thursday, March 14.
Pirates dominate Chargers, remain undefeated
