See the Dog and Pony Show through March

Again in February, we went to the dogs. For our annual photo show about dogs, we added horses, too! Thank you to juror Ray Sullivan for picking a fabulous show and presenting a heart-felt Juror’s Talk at the Artist’s Reception on Feb. 18.
Visitors to the bookstore can come in and vote for their favorite photos and we’ll announce the winner of the “People’s Choice” at the end of March.
We’re going to do several juried shows this year, including The Zebulon Show in June, The Flag Show in July and The Ghost Show in October. And, of course, the 15th annual SlowExposures call for entry will be released in April.
We’ll host our second Living Room Conversation at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. The inaugural one in February “After the Election: Where do we go from here?” was fantastic. Twelve participants (from all parts of the political spectrum) weighed in - and listened - with curiosity, thoughtfulness and respect.
Our book groups are now up and running for 2017 and they have more than fulfilled their promise of expanding our reading universes. Check out the titles for this month and next and think about joining one - you don’t have to promise us your first-born or make a lifetime commitment - just drop in!
Looking ahead, April is Poetry Month. We’re giving you an early “heads-up” because we are going to do an Open Mic night so you can read one of your poems or one by your all-time-favorite poet. Pike County students will adorn our windows with poetry. And, we’ll do our annual “Poem in Your Pocket” celebration all month long.
Chris Curry,
A Novel Experience