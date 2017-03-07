/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Renee Lowrey] This photo, titled Freedom, was taken by Renee Lowrey and earned second place in the Dog and Pony Show photography exhibit. This photo and others in the show can be seen through the end of March at A Novel Experience bookstore in Zebulon.

See the Dog and Pony Show through March

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Opinions
Tuesday, March 7. 2017
Again in February, we went to the dogs. For our annual photo show about dogs, we added horses, too! Thank you to juror Ray Sullivan for picking a fabulous show and presenting a heart-felt Juror’s Talk at the Artist’s Reception on Feb. 18.

Visitors to the bookstore can come in and vote for their favorite photos and we’ll announce the winner of the “People’s Choice” at the end of March.

We’re going to do several juried shows this year, including The Zebulon Show in June, The Flag Show in July and The Ghost Show in October. And, of course, the 15th annual SlowExposures call for entry will be released in April.

We’ll host our second Living Room Conversation at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. The inaugural one in February “After the Election: Where do we go from here?” was fantastic. Twelve participants (from all parts of the political spectrum) weighed in - and listened - with curiosity, thoughtfulness and respect.

Our book groups are now up and running for 2017 and they have more than fulfilled their promise of expanding our reading universes. Check out the titles for this month and next and think about joining one - you don’t have to promise us your first-born or make a lifetime commitment - just drop in!

Looking ahead, April is Poetry Month. We’re giving you an early “heads-up” because we are going to do an Open Mic night so you can read one of your poems or one by your all-time-favorite poet. Pike County students will adorn our windows with poetry. And, we’ll do our annual “Poem in Your Pocket” celebration all month long.

Chris Curry,
A Novel Experience
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter