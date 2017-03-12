/Unitedbank
The life of Ron Alexander will be celebrated at an event set for Saturday, March 25 at Candler Field Museum in Williamson.

Celebrate the life of Ron Alexander

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Sunday, March 12. 2017
Members of the community and beyond are invited to celebrate the life of Ron Alexander, founder of Candler Field Museum on Saturday, March 25 at Peach State Airport in Williamson on Jonathan’s Roost Road.
Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. and will include several aircraft fly bys, special speakers, a rifle volley, taps and flag fold and special music by The Freedom Belles and Oak Hill Baptist Church. Speakers at the event will include Bill Taylor, Jack McCormick, Cayla McLeod, Dave Moffett and Steve Fulton.  

