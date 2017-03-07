/Unitedbank
County postpones solar farm decision

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, March 7. 2017
Members of the Pike County commission heard lengthy discussion about a proposed solar farm in Molena at their Feb. 28 meeting but voted unanimously to postpone making a decision. The 25- to 35-year contract would allow the solar farm to operate and would bring around $10 million in revenue to the county. The company has agreed to return the property to its original condition after the contract ends. The issue was heard by the board of appeals and was recommended for approval with many stipulations, including no use of herbicides for vegetation control, an evergreen buffer along Highway 18 as a visual screen and where possible, retaining the existing vegetation along the highway, a minimum 100-foot buffer from stream banks and a strong erosion and sediment control plan, with regular inspections to protect Elkins Creek.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
