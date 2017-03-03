Shirley Blount

Ms. Shirley Jean Creamer Blount, age 63, of Meansville, passed away March 2, 2017, at Providence Nursing Center in Thomaston. She was born on March 17, 1953, daughter of the late Marvin Eugene Creamer and Annie Pearl Hay Creamer. She was the regional supervisor for Flash Foods Convenient Store in Zebulon and the surrounding area for many years. Shirley enjoyed painting, fishing, camping, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Faye Jones and daughter, Donna Wheeler.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Billy and Peggi Payton of Meansville, Tommy “Buck” Payton and Mike Sieczkowski of Chicago, Danny and Jennifer Blount of VA, Doug and Angela Blount of Griffin; grandchildren and their spouses: Billy and Jenifer Payton, Jedidiah Payton, Willa Payton, Paul and Amanda Whitfield, Brad Whitfield, Chris and Destiney Wheeler, Bailey Old, Bryce Blount, Chelsea Blount, Chloe Blount, Brooke Mayden, and Katrina Sieczkowski; great-grandchildren: Easton, Addyson, Ashton, EmmaLee, Dominic, and Temperance; brother-in-law: Marty Jones of The Rock; nephews and their spouses: Marvin and Tamara Jones and Martin and Shuantale Jones and their children.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, March 8, 1-2 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Chaplain Ben Maxedon officiating.
Moody-Daniel funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.