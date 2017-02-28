County offices trading spaces

Several county offices are in the process of moving in efforts to have all judicial services located together in the courthouse.
The tax commissioner’s office, also known as the tag office, will be closed March 1 as computer systems are shut down for their move to the newly renovated front offices of the courthouse annex on Jackson Street. Their office will be used by the District Attorney and staff.
The registrar’s office is now in what was the commissioners’ office meeting room area in the courthouse annex. The Magistrate Court is now where the registrar’s office was at the back of the courthouse.
The commissioners’ office staff has already moved to what was the Magistrate Court and the county manager and county clerk make the move soon.
In the future, the planning and zoning office will also move into the courthouse annex from their Gwyn Street location.