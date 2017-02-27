Louisa Bedingfield

Mrs. Louisa Malcom Bedingfield, age 76, of Locust Grove, passed away February 24, 2017, at Brightmoor Hospice. She was born in Milledgeville. She was the daughter of the late James Malcom and Louise M. Storey. Louisa enjoyed playing cards and lunching with the ladies in her community.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Robert Bedingfield; brother: Jimmy (Ann) Malcom of Atlanta; daughters: Lisa (Darrell) Jackson of Williamson and Laura (Butch) Whisenant of McDonough; grandsons: Clay Whisenant, Danny Jackson (Stefanie) Dylan (Melanie) Jackson and Kyle Whisenant; great-grandsons: Danny J Jackson and Dustin Jackson.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is arranging the cremation and the family will hold a private service at a later date.