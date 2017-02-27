Mr. William Thomas "Bill" Ferrell Jr. age 65 of Thomaston Ga, died Saturday February 25, 2017 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Ferrell was born on July 20, 1951 in Thomaston Ga, to the late William Thomas Ferrell Sr. and the late Addie Myrtle Brown. He was employed with Jones Harrison Furniture where he worked as a salesman. Mr. Ferrell was a member of Thomaston First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife Janie Wade Ferrell, brothers Alvin Brown & Jimmy Brown, sister Janice Payton.
Survivors include his wife Mrs. Mrs. Debra Ferrell of Thomaston Ga, sons Mr. Will (Lynn) Ferrell of Jonesboro Ga, Mr. Perry (Charity) Ferrell of Fayetteville Ga, Mr. Jamison (Jennifer) Davis of Roswell Ga, Mr. Jared (Anna) Davis of Woodstock Ga, brother Mr. John C. (Sue) Ferrell of Thomaston Ga, sister Ms. Peggy Ferrell of Thomaston Ga, 8 Grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Monday February 27, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the local cancer car c/o Mr. Carey Pitts at 300 Upson Avenue Thomaston Ga. 30286.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.