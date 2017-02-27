Carolyn Patricia Leonard Bell was born May 24, 1934 in Chatsworth, Georgia and died on February 25, 2017 in Thomaston, Georgia. She was one of eight children of Ike and Kate Leonard. She graduated from Murray County High School and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she met her husband Julius Edward Bell of Moultrie, Georgia. They moved to Thomaston, Georgia in 1958 to begin their life together.
Pat was often known as Mrs. State Farm as she stood by her husband from the beginning of his career. She was the perfect hostess for countless State Farm functions and loved her State Farm family. This is where her famous pecan pie became so popular. Over the years, she made hundreds of pecan pies to share with family and friends.
Her love for music was evident as she began to raise her family. Pat played the piano for choir for her children and served on the music committee at First Baptist Church in Thomaston. Her son, Richard, has embraced her love for music in his many musical endeavors.
Digging in the dirt and watching things grow was the pastime that Pat loved the most. she took great pride in her yard and learning about new plants. She was a member of the Spade and Trowel Garden Club for many years where she served in many capacities including President.
Over the past nine months, Pat had been anxiously awaiting a new chapter in her life, and on Saturday, February 18, Pat became a great grandmother with the arrival of Noah Groves Bradford. Noah Groves is a namesake for Pat as her mother was Flora Kate Groves Leonard.
Pat is survived by her three children, Richard (Dick) Bell and wife Angie of Stockbridge, Georgia; Debbie Bradford and husband Roger of Muscle Shoals, Al; Nancy McAbee and husband Walt of Concord, Georgia. She leaves behind six grandsons: Walter Rhett McAbee and wife Cristy; Davis Nathaniel Bradford; William Edward Bell; Benjamin Groves Bradford and wife Olivia; Thomas Cooper Bell; and Patrick Harris McAbee. She is also survived by one great grandson , Noah Groves Bradford. She also leaves behind her baby brother, Johnny Leonard and his wife Buna of Dalton, Georgia, their children and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, of Thomaston, Georgia with visitation 2 hours prior to the service in the church sanctuary. Rev Leon Ellis Newman and Rev. Bill Barber will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Bell's grandsons and Judson Matthews, close family friend of the Bell family.
The family would like to thank Thomaston Hospice for showing love and compassion and allowing us to honor our mom's wishes of staying home during her last days. This would not have been possible without the support of our caregivers who became like our family. Thank you Tammy, Teresa, Hazel and Kowanna, and a special thank you to Lindsey Matthews for always being there for us. We love you all.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spade and Trowel Garden Club, Special Project Fund, Glenda Stevens, 509 Cedarwood Lane, Thomaston, Ga. 30286 or to Thomaston Hospice Foundation, 512 South Center Street, Thomaston, Ga. 30286.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.