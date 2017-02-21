Mr. George Edward Bottoms, Jr., age 67, of Concord, passed away February 20, 2017, at his home. He was born in Griffin, son of the late George Edward Bottoms, Sr. and Anna Frances Stiles Eppinger. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Edward was a member of the Concord Baptist Church, the Pike County Tractor Club, and the GA International Harvester Collectors Club Chapter #29. He owned and operated Bottoms Nursery for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and talking to a multitude of friends.
He is survived by his wife: Jane Caldwell Bottoms; children and their spouses: Carrie and Jonathan Shocklee of LaGrange, Matt and Melissa Bottoms of Molena, and John Bottoms of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren: Anna, Madelyn, and Abigail Bottoms, Addison, Logan and Ellie Jane Shocklee; aunt: Jeanette Davis of Creede, CO.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, February 22, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 23, at 2 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Old Hebron Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Concord Baptist Church Building Fund, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org, or the charity of one’s choice.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements