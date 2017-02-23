Tyler Landry has been released from day rehab and will return to school Feb. 27. Everyone who has supported him during the weeks since a life-threatening four-wheeler accident is invited to the courthouse square at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 to see how he is doing.
“We just want to show Tyler how everyone is still supporting him and how proud we are of how far he’s come,” said his mother Misty Landry.
Support Tyler March 1 at courthouse
