Support Tyler March 1 at courthouse

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, February 23. 2017
Tyler Landry has been released from day rehab and will return to school Feb. 27. Everyone who has supported him during the weeks since a life-threatening four-wheeler accident is invited to the courthouse square at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 to see how he is doing.

“We just want to show Tyler how everyone is still supporting him and how proud we are of how far he’s come,” said his mother Misty Landry.

Tyler, 11, was life flighted to Scottish Rite and had emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after he fractured his skull Jan. 12. Doctors did not expect him to make a full recovery but he has been walking on his own and is ready to return to school.

“He’s full of energy and back to his old Tybo self,” said his mom. “He’s still working on his fine motor skills, but it’s a miracle he’s here. He told me in the hospital that God saved him that day and he wants to share his story with others. If you saw him, you wouldn’t even know that he was in such a serious accident only weeks ago.”
