Jackson Bush is fitted for his Lord Farquaad costume.

Don’t miss Shrek the Musical Jr.

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, February 21. 2017
Members of the Pike County Middle School Theatre Club will present Shrek the Musical Jr. at the Pike Auditorium Thursday and Friday, March 2-3 and Sunday, March 5.

