Mr. Brandon Wright Brown, age 41 of Concord, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Mr. Brown was born in Atlanta, GA on April 14, 1975. He was a teacher and coach who dedicated his life to his family, students. He impacted the lives of all those he came in contact with. He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lorraine Brown; children, Camryn, Bailee and Cooper Brown; parents, Timothy Brown and Brenda Lowman Brown; sisters and brother, Angel Nauck and husband, Zack, Melissa Whitley and husband, Jerry and Matt Brown; mother-in-law, Edna Burdette; sister-in-law’s, Rhonda Meisner and husband, Grant and Brandi McGuire and husband, Tim; nieces and nephews, Amanda McGuire, Micah Meisner, Brittany McGuire, Hannah Nauck, Aiden Whitley, Maggie Nauck, Carly McGuire, Austin Meisner, Joshua Meisner, Eli Nauck, Oliver Whitley, Adam Meisner and Lincoln Whitley.
A visitation for Mr. Brandon Wright Brown will be on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church sanctuary in Griffin, GA. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 3:00pm at Oak Hill Baptist Church sanctuary in Griffin, GA. Dr. Chris Holdorf and Jack Miller will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Can’t Never Could, Inc. on line at www.cantnevercouldinc.com or mailed to 10 Sherwood Dr. Newnan, Ga 30263.