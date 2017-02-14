By Jim Asher
The 2017 season of Pirates soccer started strong as the boys compiled a 3-0 record, scoring 21 goals and conceding eight goals in just six days. The Pirates kicked off the season with a crushing 10-0 win against the Griffin Bears in the first game of the first annual Jaguar Cup on Monday, Feb. 6.
[Photos by Laura York] Christopher Asher was one of two Pirates soccer players who were named Players of the Jaguar Cup Tournament.
Pirates win first Jaguar Cup
