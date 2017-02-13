Mrs. Alva Gardner age 97 of Molena Ga, died Sunday February 12, 2017 at Riverside Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Gardner was born on July 29, 1919 in Marshall County Al, to the late William and Gracie McLendon Mayes. She was formerly employed with Fieldcrest Mill where she worked as a spinner for 32 years. Mrs. Gardner was a member of Molena Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Rayburn Gardner,son Edd Gardner, brother Beamon Mayes, grandchild Cornelious Gardner.
Survivors include her daughters Mary Gracie Gibson of Molena Ga, Linda Riggins of Molena Ga, daughter in law Melba Gardner of Columbus Ga, sons Larry (Judy) Gardner of Crossville Al, David (Brenda) Gardner of Molena Ga, brothers Franklin Mayes of Albertville Al, Johnny (Dinah) Mayes of Boaz Al, sister Rena Alice Sampson of Albertville Al, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Molena City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Wednesday February 15, 2017 from 11 a.m. 12 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.