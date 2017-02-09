Brenda F. (Maxedon) Hitch of Falmouth, Ky. went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2017.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dean and Delores (Shockey) Maxedon and her brother Rich Maxedon of Butler, KY.
Survived by her husband Ron Hitch, her brother Ben and his wife Patti Maxedon of Zebulon, Ga, her sisters Tresa Cummins, and Marla Purcell both of Falmouth, Ky.
Nephews Carlos and his wife Zory Maxedon of Newnan, Ga., Javier Maxedon of Jacksonville, Fl., Rafael Maxedon of Zebulon. Ga., Cisco and his wife Jeri
Maxedon of Mooresville, NC., Kris Pope and his wife Kendra of Eatonton, Ga., Niece Shannon Pope of Zebulon, Ga.
She is a nurse and a caregiver to many. She lives life as a Christian and has been an example to all.