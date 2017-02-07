/Unitedbank
[Photo by Sarah Neath] Horses, ponies, puppies and dogs will be featured in images spotlighted for the Dog and Pony Show at A Novel Experience starting Feb. 10. The show will feature photographers across the southeast, including Sarah Neath of Concord and Paula Nalley of Concord.

See the Dog and Pony Show

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, February 7. 2017
Photographers from Pike County will be featured in the 2017 Dog and Pony Show, along with photographers from across the southeast as their images are displayed at A Novel Experience starting Feb. 10.
A Reception and Juror’s Talk will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the bookstore. Only 31 photos were selected from hundreds of submissions from photographers as far as Colorado, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

