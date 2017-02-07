Pirates send four wrestlers to state

Four Pirates wrestlers are headed to the state competition after placing in the top four at the sectionals meet over the weekend.
Lucas Ribeiro placed second at sectionals in the 120 weight class. Cody McKinney also placed second at sectionals but in the 170 weight class. They will be seeded high in the state tournament.
Eli Thomason placed fourth at sectionals in the 138 weight class. Ashton Gazaway also placed fourth at sectionals in the 152 weight class. At one time, Gazaway had the attention of the entire gym as he won in the conso-semis 32-19 which must be a school record for most points scored in a meet, according to coach Clay Woerner.
Several managers from the team will also work at the state tournament. The GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Tournament presented by Georgia Army National Guard will be held on Feb. 9-11 at the Macon Coliseum. Individual state titles in seven school classifications will be contested in 14 weight divisions.