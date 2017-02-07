Ruffin’s Renderings: Name in vain

I mean, let’s face it: if Rhett Butler had said, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a hoot,” the line wouldn’t have gone down in history. And it would have sounded silly.
That being said, I find some scripts insulting. My Good Wife and I recently watched the first episode of an acclaimed new series on a popular streaming service. I doubt we’ll watch any more episodes. They should have called the show “F Troop,” because I think the “F word” occurred more than “the,” “a” and “is” combined. Very few sentences omitted it, and sometimes a character would use it three or four times in one line. It was ridiculous and distracting. It sounded silly. And stupid.
Maybe some of you talk like that. If so, my advice is to undertake a program of radical vocabulary enhancement.
But as bad as that word is - “the mother of all curse words,” as adult Ralphie the narrator says in A Christmas Story - it’s not the profane term that bothers me most to hear an actress or actor utter. I’m most bothered when someone uses the Lord’s name in a curse, which is what we usually think of when we hear the phrase “taking the Lord’s name in vain.”
It’s one of the Big 10: “Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain” (Exodus 20:7). To take the Lord’s name “in vain” is to treat it as if it is empty or meaningless, so there are ways to do it besides using it in a curse. For example, a professor friend of mine would tell his students that if they asked God to help them on a test they didn’t study for, they were taking the Lord’s name in vain, since they were basically treating the Lord as a rabbit’s foot or a four-leaf clover.
Then there’s praying, speaking or acting “in Jesus’ name.” In the Bible, someone’s name summarized his or her character. So to speak, pray or act in Jesus’ name is to do so in ways that reflect who Jesus is, what he said and what he did. If you pray for vengeance on your enemies in the name of the One who said, “Love your enemies,” and who prayed, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do,” you’re taking the Lord’s name in vain. If you, in the name of the One who said that those who will enter the kingdom are the ones who visit the sick, clothe the naked, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger (Matthew 25) harbor attitudes, speak words, undertake actions and support policies that hurt the poor, the sick, the hungry and the stranger, you’re taking the Lord’s name in vain.
Jeremiah was a prophet in Judah in the late seventh and early sixth centuries BC. Around 609, or about two decades before the Babylonians overran Judah and destroyed Jerusalem. The Lord told him to go the temple in Jerusalem and preach a sermon. Here’s some of what he said:
Hear the word of the LORD, all you people of Judah, you that enter these gates to worship the LORD. Thus says the LORD of hosts, the God of Israel: Amend your ways and your doings, and let me dwell with you in this place. Do not trust in these deceptive words: “This is the temple of the LORD, the temple of the LORD, the temple of the LORD.” For if you truly amend your ways and your doings, if you truly act justly one with another, if you do not oppress the alien, the orphan and the widow, or shed innocent blood in this place and if you do not go after other gods to your own hurt, then I will dwell with you in this place, in the land that I gave of old to your ancestors forever and ever.
Jeremiah said that the people could go to the temple and call on the Lord all they wanted to, but they needed to understand that truly to speak and act in God’s name meant to “truly act justly with one another” and not to “oppress the alien, the orphan, the widow.” We all know what an “orphan” and a “widow” are. Do we know what an “alien” is?
An “alien” is an immigrant.
So when we hear our leaders invoke the name of the Lord, we might do well to consider that they might be taking that name in vain, and that if we invoke the name of the Lord in supporting them, we might be, too.
After all, Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven” (Matthew 7:21).
As for what the Father’s will is - well, see above on widows and orphans.
And aliens …
So far as Mike Ruffin knows, his veins don’t contain a drop of Native American blood, in which case he’s 100% a descendant of immigrants. He’s an editor, writer and preacher. His latest book is Fifty-Seven: A Memoir of Death and Life.