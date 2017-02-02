Rita Muzik 

Mrs. Rita Ann Slusser Muzik, age 87, of Concord, passed away January 30, 2017. She was born in Ohio, daughter of the late Walter and Alice Slusser. She owned several antiques stores including Rita’s Antiques in Concord. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Everyone who knew her loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Jim Muzik.
She is survived by her children: Brenda Kay Muzik Carman and husband Fred of Pembroke Pines, FL, Larry James Muzik and wife Lori Theresa of Concord, James Joseph Muzik and wife Angel of Zebulon, Ron and Jackie Takala of IN, and Alan and Shelby Takala, of FL; grandchildren: Eric and Miriam Carman, Jennifer and Michael Turturici, Julie and Jesse Rose, Daniel, and Casey Lynn Muzik, Taylor James and Spencer Dean Muzik; many great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.