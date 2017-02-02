Wreck claims life on Concord Road

A fatal wreck at Concord and Bottoms Road claimed the life of a citizen around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of the wreck to find that one driver had been removed from a burning vehicle by a citizen and the other driver was entrapped and had to be extricated by fire personnel. Two life flight helicopters were needed to transport the drivers to the hospital.
“Unfortunately one of the drivers succumbed to injuries and is deceased,” said investigator Maj. David Neal of the Pike sheriff’s office. “The other is currently undergoing treatment at Grady Hospital. The cause of this collision is currently under investigation as traffic investigators collect evidence and data to determine the events leading up to this tragic event. Names are not being released at this time to ensure notification of family members.”