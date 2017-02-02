/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Wreck claims life on Concord Road

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Thursday, February 2. 2017
A fatal wreck at Concord and Bottoms Road claimed the life of a citizen around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Pike County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of the wreck to find that one driver had been removed from a burning vehicle by a citizen and the other driver was entrapped and had to be extricated by fire personnel. Two life flight helicopters were needed to transport the drivers to the hospital.

“Unfortunately one of the drivers succumbed to injuries and is deceased,” said investigator Maj. David Neal of the Pike sheriff’s office. “The other is currently undergoing treatment at Grady Hospital. The cause of this collision is currently under investigation as traffic investigators collect evidence and data to determine the events leading up to this tragic event. Names are not being released at this time to ensure notification of family members.”
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter