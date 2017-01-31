A great reason to ‘Rise Up’

In a column headlined “It’s hard to get pumped up about a Super Bowl against … Atlanta,” world-class snob Dan Shaughnessy seemed to suggest the Falcons aren’t just roadkill on the way to the next New England Patriots’ championship, but they’re not even worth braking for.
In fact, Shaughnessy suggests the ATL is simply beneath notice – and having to play the Falcons “takes a little fun out of the experience” for the vaunted champions-in-waiting from New England.
“When it comes to Atlanta and its sports fans, we feel nothing. Maybe a little pity,” he wrote. “The Atlanta Falcons? Meh,” he pens, using internet shorthand for lofty indifference.
No offense to the people of Atlanta, of course, he tries to say. But “two perfectly suitable ‘new’ stadiums (Turner Field and the Georgia Dome, both built in the 1990s) have already come and gone as Atlanta teams search for support that never arrives.”
Well, no offense to the New England nobility, but this just might be the rise of the proletariat.
Indeed, Falcons fans’ clarion call has long been “Rise Up!”
We hope the Falcons use such sweeping contempt and condescension as added incentive to rise up.
Though they shouldn’t need it. This is a complete team, coached by Super Bowl-winning defensive guru Dan Quinn and captained by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan.
New England coach Bill Belichick is a master at devising defensive schemes to take away what the other team does best.
But even with beast receiver Julio Jones, it’s hard to isolate what the Falcons do best.
“Not only did Atlanta have the league’s most efficient and potent offense during the regular season,” writes BleacherReport.com’s Brad Gagnon, “but the Falcons have scored 80 points in two playoff games against recent Super Bowl champions. In those victories, they’ve converted 64 percent of their third downs, they have 58 total first downs, the offense has been penalized just twice and they’ve controlled the ball for almost 67 minutes.
“In those two games, Ryan has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 9.7 yards per attempt, he has seven passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 132.6.”
This is a team to be reckoned with.
And so is this region.
Rise up!