The Pike County American Legion Family rescheduled its third 5K/10K Run/Walk fundraiser to Feb. 11 after tornados and heavy rains caused the Jan. 21 event to be cancelled.
“This is a fundraiser to help support our local veterans,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “In order to offer the opportunity to run or walk these scenic courses, the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. Again, there is a choice between a 5K and a 10K course starting at the Concord Gazebo in front of the Concord Strickland Building in downtown Concord. These Run/Walks are great family events or individual fitness workouts.”
The Pike County American Legion Family rescheduled its third 5K/10K Run/Walk fundraiser to Feb. 11 after tornados and heavy rains caused the Jan. 21 event to be cancelled. Sons of American Legion Squadron 197 Sgt. At Arms Jedidiah Payton and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 197 Junior Sgt. At Arms Willa Payton hold the event t-shirt. They and other members of the American Legion Family will volunteer at the Feb. 11 event.
American Legion run, walk rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks