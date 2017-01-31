By Diana New
Local musician Adrian “Showtime” Barksdale will be hosting a benefit concert for Tyler Landry at Ritz Park in Barnesville from 2-8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4.
Tyler Landry of Concord wrecked his four wheeler Jan. 12 and was life flighted to Scottish Rite with life-threatening injuries. He was placed in a medically-induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from skull fractures that were pushing on his brain. As a result of the trauma, his heart stopped functioning properly and he was intubated.
Adrian “Showtime” Barksdale (left) will host a benefit concert Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ritz Park in Barnesville for Tyler Landry (right) an 11-year-old who has been in the hospital since he was in a life-threatening four wheeler wreck Jan. 12. He was released from the hospital Monday, Jan. 30.
Tunes for Tyler: Benefit concert is Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks