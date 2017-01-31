/Unitedbank
/Eedition
Adrian “Showtime” Barksdale (left) will host a benefit concert Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ritz Park in Barnesville for Tyler Landry (right) an 11-year-old who has been in the hospital since he was in a life-threatening four wheeler wreck Jan. 12. He was released from the hospital Monday, Jan. 30.

Tunes for Tyler: Benefit concert is Saturday

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Tuesday, January 31. 2017
By Diana New

Local musician Adrian “Showtime” Barksdale will be hosting a benefit concert for Tyler Landry at Ritz Park in Barnesville from 2-8 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4.

Tyler Landry of Concord wrecked his four wheeler Jan. 12 and was life flighted to Scottish Rite with life-threatening injuries. He was placed in a medically-induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from skull fractures that were pushing on his brain. As a result of the trauma, his heart stopped functioning properly and he was intubated.

Please login or register to read the rest of this story.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter