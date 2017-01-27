Mr. Wesley (Boobie) Lamar Harry, age 57, of Zebulon, passed away January 25, 2017, at The Hope House in Griffin. He was born in Richland, GA, son of the late W. D. Harry and Rachel Lipsey Harry. He was a construction worker who enjoyed fishing and cooking. Mr. Harry was a member of Smith Lodge #85 in Richland, where he served as past master four times.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Larrie Harry.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Loretta and Henry Nelson of Cusseta, Pat and Herbert Parker of Phenix City, AL, Darnell and Jimmy Hatchett of Williamson, Zaidee and T. R. Smith of Cusseta and Dinah and Sid Allen of Blue Ridge; sister-in-law: Carolyn Harry of Tunnell Hill, GA; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Cusseta. Rev. Mark Dixon will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.