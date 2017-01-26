David Maddox

Mr. David Wayne Maddox, age 49, of Jackson, passed away January 24, 2017. He grew up in Pike County, graduating from Pike County High School in 1985. He worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections in Jackson for twenty years, retiring as Sergeant. While living in Zebulon, he volunteered with the Pike County Fire Department and coached his daughter’s softball team. After moving to Jackson, David became a member of Cedar Rock Church. He was a kindhearted man who never met a stranger and enjoyed helping others. In his younger years he enjoyed the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife: Elaine Maddox; daughter: Heather Maddox of Griffin; sons and a daughter-in-law: Bobby and Samantha O’Neal of Jackson and Billy O’Neal of Nebraska; grandchildren: Isaac, Kurt and Kaydee O’Neal; parents: Rev. Gene and Carolyn Maddox of Jackson; sister and brother-in-law: Sandra and Chip Nasworthy of Jackson; brother and sister-in-law: Mike and Karen Maddox of Neptune Beach, FL; former wife: Cindy Maddox of Griffin; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, January 26, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon with Pastor Greg Johns officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Zebulon.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.