By Tommy Polnaszek
Paige Trotter wrestles more than just her competition, she also wrestles the perception that only males should take part in the sport. She joined the Pike County Middle School wrestling team after hearing from coach Logan Winkles that females can join as well.
[Photo by Tommy Polnaszek / Vivid Moments Photo] Paige Trotter has faced tough opponents in her first season wrestling but she hasn’t given up.
Female wrestler takes on new sport, shows perseverance
