Fundraisers set for two battling brain cancer

Standing in the Gap is a Crossfit fundraiser to honor two beloved members of the Pike County Crossfit community - Brandon Brown and Dr. Ryan Adams, who have both been diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer known as a glioblastoma. The event will be held at many different locations Saturday, Feb. 4 for people to do one or both of the honorary hero Workouts of the Day. Donations will be accepted. Those who cannot participate but wish to make a donation, can mail donations to Crossfit Pike, 92 Hickory Court, Williamson, GA 30292.
Those who wish to donate to the families can also donate at First Bank of Pike in Zebulon in bank accounts opened in their names.
Participating gyms include Crossfit Pike at 36 Harper Street in Zebulon; BGB Crossfit at 205 Robinson Drive in Fayetteville; Crossfit Locust Grove at 108 Park 42 Drive in Locust Grove; and Crossfit Clash at 1705 Meredith Park Drive in McDonough. More gyms will likely be added before Feb. 4.
The two Workouts of the Day, “B” for Brandon Brown and “Doc” for Ryan Adams, will be posted for those who are participating.
Ryan Adams is the father of eight and husband of Laura Legg Adams. His children attend Pike County schools and he is active in the CrossFit community as well as running a chiropractic business in Hampton. He recently underwent brain surgery. An online fundraising account has been set up for him at gofundme.com/help-ryan-adams-a-family.
Brandon Brown is known as coach by many young Pirates as he serves as PE teacher and was a high school football coach. He was also middle school football coach and golf coach and also served as softball coach. An online fundraising account has been set up for him at gofundme.com/BrandonBrown2.