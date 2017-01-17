Register now for rec. softball, soccer and baseball

Spring youth baseball and softball registration will end Friday, Jan. 20. Baseball is offered for ages 3-14 and softball for ages 4-16. The registration fee is $127 with a $10 sibling discount and $77 for 3-4 year old baseball. The out of county fee is $25 per out of county participant.
To register, go to pikecoga.org or pay by check, cash or money order at the recreation office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. All participants need to be sized for their uniform no later than Jan. 27.
For more information contact the recreation office at 770-567-2027 or Kevin Teate by email at kteate@pikecoga.com or Larry Moss by email at lmoss@pikecoga.com.
When registering the system will cue parents to upload a birth certificate, the Parent Code of Ethics form and the Concussion Information form. The Parent Code of Ethics and Concussion Information forms must be signed before being uploaded. For assistance with the forms or with the birth certificate, call the recreation office at 770-567-2027.
Registration for soccer will be open until Sunday, Jan. 29. The cost for Appleseeds (4 and under) is $45. The cost for U6 through U19 is $80 plus an $18 uniform fee for new players or new uniforms.
Sign up for soccer online at pikesoccer.org. Pike Soccer organizers recommend all new players have a soccer ball that is appropriate for their age. The U4, U6 and U8 players will use a size 3 ball. U10 and U12 teams will use a size 4 ball. The U14 recreation teams and up use a size 5 ball. All players must wear shinguards at all practices and in games. Soccer players should have soccer cleats. Soccer cleats have no toe cleats.