Tyler Landry of Concord wrecked his four wheeler Jan. 12 and was life flighted to Scottish Rite with life-threatening injuries. He was placed in a medically-induced coma after undergoing emergency surgery to relieve the pressure from skull fractures that were pushing on his brain. As a result of the trauma, his heart stopped functioning property and he was intubated. The day after the wreck, he was taken off sedation to do a neuro exam and he responded well to commands and gave the nurse two thumbs up.
“All glory is to be given to God. Every report that we have received so far has been positive. We know that God has his loving arms wrapped around Tybo and all of us. There is a long road ahead but God is with us every step of the way,” said his mother Misty Landry.
Tyler Landry
Updated: 11-year-old lifeflighted after ATV wreck
