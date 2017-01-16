Judy Spencer

Mrs. Judy Kathryn Pitts Spencer, age 64, of Griffin, in Pike County, passed away January 12, 2017, at her home. She was a life-long resident of Pike County, daughter of the late Lanorris and Oressa Pitts. She was a 1970 graduate of Pike County High School, and a 1973 graduate of the Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her RN degree. Judy was in the healthcare field for 30 years before retiring. She worked for several local companies, including Spalding Regional Hospital, and was an instructor at Flint River Technical College in Thomaston. Her greatest joy was her family, and she took pride being able to stay home and raise her daughters. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years: Jim Spencer; daughters and sons-in-law: Susan and Chris Burgess of Senoia and Lisa and Stephen Towns of Augusta; grandchildren: Blaike, Arden and Eason Burgess and Emerson Towns; sisters and brothers-in-law: Joan and Johnny McLeRoy of Griffin, and Janet McDaniel and the late Dennis McDaniel of Meansville; nieces and nephews: Dee, Kayla and Kade McLeRoy, Eric, Jackie and Baylor McLeRoy, Brody Sullivan; Chad, Ashley and Townes McDaniel of Griffin; Sarah, David, Stephen and Matthew Shaffer of Virginia, Preston, Shea, Marley and Piper Lawrence of Virginia.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, January 15, 2-4 p.m., at the funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Thompson and Rev. Ted Moody officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the local charity of your choice.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.