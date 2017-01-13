James Smoot

Mr. James Hugh Smoot, age 72, of Molena, passed away January 12, 2017, at his home. He was born in Molena, son of the late Beecher Smoot and the late Kathleen Bazzell Smoot. He was a hard-working, self-employed drywall contractor. James was a jokester who enjoyed making others laugh. He was a Christian and member of Smyrna Baptist Church, but was recently attending Rehoboth Church of the Nazarene, both in Molena. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Deanne Smoot and brother, Lendon David Smoot.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Emma Smoot; grandsons: Josh Melton (Amanda) and Christopher Melton (Brandy); great-grandchildren: Dakota, Emma-Leigh, Shelby, Cheyenne, Krista and Karli; sisters: Vicki Kent (Jerry) of Griffin and Bonnie Gill of Concord; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, January 14, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.