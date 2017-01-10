Celebrate life of Ron Alexander on March 25

The family of Ron Alexander would like to express their gratitude to all the friends that have been so helpful during this time of loss. Your thoughts, prayers and guidance are truly appreciated.
The family is committed to supporting the Candler Field Museum, the Youth Aviation Program and the flying club. Barnstormers Grill, Peachstate Airport and Peachstate Airpark are all important to the continued success of the development. The family is actively involved in all of these entities to ensure they continue to thrive.
We are thankful to Keven Sasser who has agreed to become the interim director for the museum. A family member will also serve as an advisor at future museum board meetings.
The date of March 25 has been chosen for the Ron Alexander Celebration of Life Fly In. The event will be held at Candler Field Museum and we look forward to a fun time with all of our friends and family.
The family is involved with the management and deployment of the estate. We hope to have additional good news to announce in the near future.
Thank you again for your thoughts, prayers and advice.
Regina Alexander,
Julie Alexander and
Jane Alexander-Smith